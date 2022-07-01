The city of Branson is holding an online auction of surplus property.
The auction includes vehicles, auto parts, a backhoe, and other items no longer used by the city.
The auction is being conducted for the city by Purple Wave Auctions, who has the items up for bid listed on the website purplewave.com. Bidders can view items, get descriptions, view pictures, and then place bids on desired items.
The auction will end on Tuesday, July 12.
Questions about the city’s property are being taken by Purple Wave, not city staff, by calling 866-608-9283.
