Easter Eiserman 1 Evelynn Ciricuti.jpg

One year old Evelyn Ciricuti at the Grace Community Assembly's Easter Egg Hunt at Eiserman Park in Branson, MO on April 8.

 AJ Fahr

On Saturday, April 8, the Grace Community Assembly  hosted an Easter Egg Hunt at Eiserman Park in Branson.  With 10,000 eggs, large prizes and giveaways for children 0 to 12 years of age. This was a free event. 

Easter 1.jpg

The Easter Bunny made an appearance at the event at Eiserman Park on Saturday, April 8.
Easter 4.jpg

Part of the festivities at the Easter Egg Hunt at Eiserman Park was a live bunny which kids could get their photos with. This little girl just finished getting a photo with the bunny.
Easter 3.jpg

A little boy waiting to be able to pet a live bunny and get his photo taken with it.
Easter 5.jpg

Before the hunt began the event staff from Grace Community Assembly threw candy out to the crowds.
Easter 6.jpg

Three year old Selah Henning was a little shy in front of the camera during the Easter event.
Easter 7.jpg

Before the hunt began, the youth pastor of Grace Community Assembly told the story of the first Easter to families.
Easter 8.jpg

Kids were waiting for the sound to let them begin the Easter egg hunt.
Easter 9.jpg

Kids ran into their sectioned off area when the blowhorn sounded to gather eggs.
Easter 10.jpg

A dad helping his kid hunt for the eggs.
Easter 11.jpg

A toddler carrying an Easter basket collecting eggs.
Easter 2.jpg

Two girls gave the Easter Bunny a hug.
Easter 13.jpg

Families gathered for some Easter fun at the Grace Community Assembly's Easter event.
Easter 12.jpg

Kids of all ages were hunting eggs during the Eater event at Eiserman Park.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.