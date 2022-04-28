White River Valley Electric Cooperative recently announced the winners of their 2022 Youth Tour essay competition.
The three winners from area schools are Bradleyville junior Lyllian Puckett, Branson junior Benjamin “Heath” Stark, and Lutie junior Beverley McNece. Puckett, Stark and McNece will join more than 1,200 other winners from electric cooperatives across the United States, June 13 through June 19, on an all-expenses paid trip to Washington D.C. The trip will include touring national monuments, visiting with elected officials, and a chance to experience the government in action, according to a press release from WRVEC. In addition, winners will receive a $1,500 scholarship from the Operation Round Up Trust Board and an invitation to attend the WRVEC annual meeting.
“These students are already impressive,” WRVEC Manager of Communications and Member engagement Cassie Cunningham said. “We are thrilled to encourage their growth in leadership and teach them the cooperative way.”
The competition had high school juniors across WRVEC’s five-county service area submit an essay or video answering the question, “How will the Cooperative Power my future?”
The winners were chosen from a group of 10 finalists during the annual Youth Tour banquet, which was held at College of the Ozarks on Friday, April 1. The other finalists were Cristina Hernandez, Gavin Allred, Kenneth Martin, Laurynn Brooks, Olivia Maggard, Morgan Brown, and Kloey Alms.
At the banquet, the 10 finalists all took a quiz about electric cooperatives and presented their essays in front of friends, family, and a panel of guest judges. The scores from these events were combined to select the winners.
The annual Youth Tour contest is open to students who live and attend school in White River Valley Electric Cooperative’s service area, or who have WRVEC service in their homes.
For more information about the Youth Tour program, visit www.whiteriver.org/community/youth-programs/youth-tour/.
