Lions Club and Shelby Cook.jpg

Shelby Cook named April Teacher of the Month by the Table Rock Lake Lions Club. Pictured: Lion Donna Stanton, Shelby Cook, Lion Gary Stanton.

 Courtesy of the Table Rock Lake Lions Club

The Table Rock Lake Lions Club awarded their April Teacher Excellence Award to a Reeds Spring middle school teacher

 The TRL Lions Club recently granted a Teacher Excellence Award to Shelby Cook, a math teacher at Reeds Spring Middle School. As part of the award, Cook received a $50 gift card.

“We appreciate Mrs. Cook’s dedication,” TRL Lions Club President Ronda Del Boccio said. “We know that most teachers spend their own money on supplies, and we hope the gift makes it a little easier for the award recipients to serve their students.”

For more information visit Facebook.com/TRLLions.

