A fire on the outside of Choices Concert Hall in Branson was quickly extinguished on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
In a press release, Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152 reported at 11:38 a.m. Truck 2, Engine 1, Engine 30, Chief 2, Chief 5 and Chief 3 were all dispatched on report of a commercial structure fire at Choices on Highway 248. The Branson Police Department and Taney County Ambulance District also responded to the scene to provide mutual aid.
“The fire was contained to the exterior wooden siding and quickly extinguished,” said the release. “Big thanks to BPD and bystanders who noticed the fire on the back of the building.”
No information on the cause of the fire had been released as of press time. Fire crews were on scene for just over an hour, the release stated.
