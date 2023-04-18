White River Valley Electric Cooperative announced the winners of their 2023 Youth Tour essay competition to determine which three students from their coverage area will represent the company at an event in Washington, D.C.
One of the three winners was Alieah Youngblood of School of the Ozarks. She was chosen from a list of 10 finalists, which included other area students: Jackson Curtis and Rajan Raghani of Branson, Dallas DuVall of Forsyth, Reese Hejlek of Reeds Spring, and Rilee Swearengin of Bradleyville.
The students, all high school juniors, submitted an essay or video on the theme “How will the Cooperative power my future?” Finalists were quizzed by a panel of judges and then presented their essays to friends, family, and the judges.
“The level of thought and detail all of the students put in their presentations was truly impressive,” WRVEC Vice President/Chief Growth Officer-Marketing and Communications Cassie Cunningham said in a statement. “We look forward to watching all of these students grow as leaders in our communities.”
The finalists will join 1,200 other nationwide winners for a youth tour of Washington, D.C. from June 12 through June 18. The all-expenses paid trip includes tours of national monuments, visits with elected officials, and watching government meetings and legislative sessions.
They also receive a $1,500 scholarship.
The youth tour contest is open to students living and attending school in WRVEC’s service area, or who have WRVEC service in their homes. Submissions for the contest are taken each spring. More information is available at whiteriver.org.
