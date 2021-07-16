Three men have been charged with 63 criminal charges in Stone County, including first degree involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the 2018 Table Rock Lake duck boat tragedy.
Stone County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Selby and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced July 16 that charges were being issued against Ride the Ducks Branson employees Kenneth Scott McKee, Charles Baltzell, and Curtis Lanham in relation to the sinking of Stretch Duck No. 7 on Table Rock Lake on July 19, 2018, which resulted in the deaths of 17 individuals, according to a press release from the office of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
According to the probable cause statement, on the afternoon of July 19, 2018, Stretch Duck No. 7 entered Table Rock Lake during a severe thunderstorm warning. The incident occurred when the vessel was overcome by a severe thunderstorm, bearing high winds that caused rough water conditions. The vessel took on water, swamped, and eventually sank. There were 29 passengers, one Captain and one (road) driver on board. Seventeen people were killed, including the (road) driver. Five of the dead were children.
The investigation later determined the vessel entered Table Rock Lake as part of their Ride the Ducks tour, shortly before 7 p.m., during a severe thunderstorm warning, which was issued by the National Weather Service for the area at 6:32 p.m. The National Weather Service and news media outlets had forecasted the possibility of severe weather throughout the day, according to the probable cause statement.
The probable cause statement alleges that Scott McKee, the Captain of the vessel, failed to exercise his duties as a licensed Captain by entering the lake during a severe thunderstorm warning, and failed to follow policies and training by not having passengers affix flotation devices as the boat took on water, according to the probable cause statement. The statement also alleges that Charles Baltzell as Operations Supervisor and Curtis Lanham as General Manager failed to communicate weather conditions and cease operations during a severe thunderstorm warning.
Captain Scott McKee is charged with 17 counts of First Degree Involuntary Manslaughter, a Class C Felony, five counts of First Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A felony, and seven counts of First Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class D felony.
Operations Supervisor Charles Baltzell is charged with 17 counts of First Degree Involuntary Manslaughter, a Class C Felony.
General Manager Curtis Lanham is charged with 17 counts of First Degree Involuntary Manslaughter, a Class C Felony.
