With the distribution and administration of the COVID-19 vaccines already well underway in Missouri, the process in Branson is reportedly going quite well.
Cox Medical Center Branson even got to begin a little earlier than they had planned with the first vaccine given at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21 to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shawn Usery.
According to VP of Clinical Services Lynne Yaggy, the process has been “seamless” and the Cox Medical Center Branson employees who would like the voluntary vaccine have made appointments to do so with the hopes that vaccinations will be complete by Dec. 31.
“It’s going fantastic. It’s been seamless. Staff have been excited and we just celebrated everybody that took a shot,” said Yaggy. “It’s voluntary. So whoever wants to, made an appointment and then we just started vaccinations. We are very excited to have that light at the end of the tunnel.
“Our physicians were the first in line. They just were so excited to have some hope for stopping COVID. For us it’s setting an example for the community. We step up, we take the vaccine, we don’t have fear, we don’t believe all the conspiracy theories and really want to demonstrate to the community that we feel they’re safe and we’re willing to do our part to protect our families, our patients and each other. So that’s why it’s so important.”
Director of Nursing Adene Smith even shared her personal experience being administered the vaccine.
“I’m one of the nursing directors here at the hospital, and I have many employees that report to me and I would never ask them to do something that I wouldn’t be willing to do myself,” said Smith. “So I felt in order to set an example and make them less scared, I would go ahead and be the first of my group to do it, so they could kind of see if I had any issues or developed anything that they should be afraid of. Obviously that didn’t happen and it was just as simple as a flu shot. No adverse effects, just kind of a sore arm at the injection site, which is not uncommon. But basically it was to set an example for them, I want them to feel safe doing it because it is well researched and safe for everyone.”
Smith also shared how she does not want people to be afraid of the vaccine and is excited to one day be reunited with all of her family.
“I would say not to be scared,” said Smith. “Getting COVID itself is scary enough, and I think everybody would probably agree we want to get back to normal. I want to be able to hug my loved ones and be in the same room as my entire family at the same time. I think people are tired of living like that, so I would just say, let’s put a stop to this. In order to do that, we all have to be willing to jump in. I guess my main message would be, not to be afraid.”
According to a press release from the office of Governor Michael Parson, Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination plan has begun and, as of Dec. 22, more than 23,000 vaccines had been administered to frontline health care workers and nursing home residents and staff.
In Missouri, according to the release, there are more than 450,000 Missourians included in Phase 1A and will take several weeks to complete.
As of Dec. 22, 285 facilities across the state have been approved to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to Phase 1A eligible recipients within their facility and more than 700 additional facilities are expected to be approved within the coming weeks.
According to the release, on Friday Dec. 18, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the second vaccine to be approved, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
“The announcement of a second vaccine that is proven to be safe and effective in preventing COVID-19 is great news for the people of Missouri. The approval of an additional vaccine will help us move through the phases of our vaccination plan and offer more vaccines to Missourians, “ said Parson in the release. “While we continue to receive positive news in our fight against COVID-19, I remind Missourians that the virus is still here, and we all must take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of this virus, especially through the holiday season.”
