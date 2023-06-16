With the purchase of a piece of property on Hulland Drive, the city of Hollister now completely owns all of the property within Hulland Park.
According to Hollister Mayor Lamar Patton, the sale of the property adjacent to the park is a reflection of the relationship the owners have had with the city.
“It was their desire for the city to have this, and the relationship they’ve had with the city for years, that made this purchase possible,” Patton said.
During the June 1 city council meeting, City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss said the former owners will continue to occupy the property until Oct. 31.
“We have leased the property back to them for a sum of one dollar until Oct. 31, and then they will vacate the property and we will start improvements to incorporate that into the park.”
City leadership has been actively working to make improvements to Hulland Park in recent months and is currently working towards plans to construct a pavilion on the property.
Hulland Park is located off Railroad Avenue on Hulland Drive. The park, which offers a view of Lake Taneycomo and Turkey Creek, offers shoreline fishing; as well as a canoe and kayak ramp and other park amenities.
For more information about Hulland Park and other parks located in Hollister, visit www.cityofhollister.com.
