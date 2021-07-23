Cox Medical Center Branson has announced they will be adding a new nursing position and are actively taking applications for the openings.
The new positions are called Support RNs, and they will assist floor nurses in managing care of medical and surgical patients.
“These positions are good for any RNs, but may be perfect for someone who is retired and looking for a way to give back to the community,” Celeste Cramer, system director of Recruitment and Retention at CoxHealth, said in a press release. “We are looking for people who want to come in and make a difference, particularly during this time, but on a flexible schedule.”
The Support RNs will perform functions like administering medications, changing dressings, monitoring vital signs, and keeping records.
Positions are also available at CoxHealth’s other hospitals.
Information about the new positions and online application is available at coxhealth.com.
