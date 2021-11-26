After being canceled last year, the Kimberling City Christmas Parade is scheduled to return.
This year the Kimberling City Christmas Parade, with a ‘Christmas Carols’ theme, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the Kimberling City Library and will end at the Port of Kimberling. The Lions Club of Kimberling City is partnering with the city of Kimberling City to put on the event.
“Last year it was heartbreaking to cancel the parade as we were hoping we could find a way to do it and bring a sense of normalcy,” Lions Club of Kimberling City President Maureen Darby told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Darby said the parade is an event that showcases the traditions and spirit of the season.
“I think this year will help foster that sense of holiday spirit, community and feeling connected. With the craziness of the pandemic the last two years, I think people really miss that human connection and feeling part of something special together,” Darby said. “This really brings our community together.”
Darby said the community, not just the Lions Club, helped to make this parade and after event happen.
“The post parade event involves so much community support to make it happen,” Darby said. “Our local churches and other non-profits donate the cookies, and we’re excited to include a food drive for OACAC and toy drive for Stone County Christmas Assistance and Kimberling City at this year’s event too.”
Darby said the 2019 event had over 75 participating organizations or individuals with varying floats, bands, classic cars, golf carts, boats and horses.
“The entries seem to get bigger, better and even more creative every year and more people are getting involved,” Darby said. “Best viewing and parking will be at Port of Kimberling, where the after event is.”
Darby said the parade and after parade event will be bigger than the 2019 event.
“More people know about it now, as 2019 was the first year we had the after event,” Darby said. “This year, we will have a new photo backdrop with Santa and people can print “selfies” with Santa, on site. (It’s a) good opportunity to take your own family holiday photos on your cell phone. Cookies and hot cocoa are a big hit and parents and grandparents always appreciate a hot cup of coffee after kids have parade candy and cookies.”
The after parade will have live entertainment including: emcee, J.D. Miller, who will hand out the parade awards, and Josh Cherry.
Cherry will be leading the group in Christmas Carols.
“He’s a long time member of the community and like so many others involved in the parade, wants to give back to this amazing community,” Darby said of Cherry.
The parade brings a touch of an old fashioned family tradition, Darby said.
“Really, it’s (about) creating memories,” Darby said. “Remember being a kid on your mom or dad’s shoulders trying to see the parade and being so excited? The kids are always excited to see the different parade entries, get candy and the after event seems to be a big draw – especially cookies and hot cocoa and personally getting to tell Santa you’ve been good this year.”
Darby said the best part of the parade is being able to have the community come together.
“We heard many people describe the after event as a ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie’ event,” Darby said. “All the floats and parade entries are on display, we have cookies and hot cocoa with Santa, and an award presentation. We’ve had some humorous requests that if it doesn’t snow, they’ve asked us to bring in fake snow to make it the perfect Hallmark event. We’re hoping for a beautiful day for families and kids of all ages to enjoy a special time at this free family event.”
For more information visit ‘‘‘Christmas Carols” Kimberling City MO Christmas Parade’ on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.