College of the Ozarks will soon host its 28th Annual Camp Lookout summer camp.
The purpose of the camp is to meet the needs of the local community by providing a camp for children based on financial need, allowing children to have a positive camp experience.
The theme for this year’s camp is “Solid as The Rock,” designed to remind campers of the importance of a relationship with Jesus.
For the summer of 2023, 10 sessions of camp will be offered from May 29 through Aug. 3. Approximately 50 campers, ages 8 to 12, from Stone and Taney County will participate in Camp Lookout activities each week.
Camp Lookout Administrator Lori Simmons said the theme points to trustworthiness and steadfastness in God.
“Pointing campers to a hope in Christ and a knowledge that He loves them and can be trusted is life changing,” Simmons said.
Campers should be dropped off on Mondays at 3:30 p.m., with camp activities running through 6 p.m. on Thursday. Campers will experience worship, Bible training, swimming, and visiting Silver Dollar City. Camp weeks will conclude with a parent and camper dinner at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
For more information or to reserve a spot, visit www.cofo.edu/camplookout.
