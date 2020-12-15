An illicit massage business in the Branson area was closed and evicted by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office, through the Hope Initiative, to combat human trafficking.
“Human trafficking is a global scourge that affects millions every year, including right here in Missouri. Earlier this year, I launched the Hope Initiative to crack down on illicit massage businesses in Missouri. Since then, my office has been working diligently to continue their outreach to landlords to evict illicit massage businesses and identify additional illicit massage businesses,” said Attorney General Schmitt in a press release announcing the closings. “With this initiative we want to make Missouri the most inhospitable state in the country to those who seek to operate illicit massage businesses or engage in human trafficking.”
According to the release, since the launch of the Hope Initiative, 17 illicit massage businesses in Missouri have been officially closed down and 16 more are currently pending, or are likely to face, eviction.
The 17 illicit massage businesses that have been closed include:
–Six in the Kansas City area
–Three in the Lee’s Summit/Blue Springs area
–Five in the St. Louis area
–Two in the Columbia area
–One in the Branson area
The specific businesses were not named by the attorney general’s office. A spokesperson for the city of Branson said city officials contacted the state and learned that the business is not located in the Branson city limits.
According to the release, the Hope Initiative was announced in October and, in three phases, continues the effort to evict illicit massage businesses that are advertising on illicit websites.
Phase one included the Attorney General’s office sending out 77 letters to landlords, urging them to evict their tenants, by informing them of the tenant’s potential illegal activity. This led to the eviction/non-renewal of lease of 23 illicit massage businesses.
According to the release, the second round of letters sent to landlords who did not respond to the first round increased the number to 33 illicit massage businesses that had been evicted, are likely to be evicted or their eviction is pending.
Of the landlords contacted 71% had responded to the Attorney General’s Office. This is reported to be up from 53% in October.
The Attorney General’s Office is continuing to identify more illicit massage businesses across the state as part of the Hope Initiative, with the intent to send out more letters to landlords.
According to the release, human traffickers around the United States use the legitimate massage therapy industry as a front for human trafficking and the 2018 Polaris Project estimates that there are approximately 9,000 illicit massage businesses operating in the United States.
The Attorney General’s Office states that Missourians should be aware of the signs that may indicate an illicit massage business:
–Prices below market : this incentivizes the masseuse to earn tips
–Male-only clientele
–Customers entering and exiting through rear or side entrances
–Business is open late at night
–Windows are blocked off so that you can’t see inside
–Doors are locked requiring customers to be “buzzed in”
–Business website contains sexual innuendo or references to the appearance of the masseuse
–Online reviews describing sex acts
–The masseuse(s) appear to live on-site
A full description of an illicit massage businesses can be found at https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2019/6-18-2020-ht-one-pager-draft.pdf?sfvrsn=5e6da430_2
Missourians are urged to report all instances of human trafficking to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
Landlords who believe that their tenant is engaging in illicit activity, while maintaining the appearance of being a legitimate business, are urged to report those tenants at https://ago.mo.gov/home/human-trafficking/hopeinitiative.
Visit ago.mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.