Missouri residents are preparing to hit the polls and have their voices be heard in the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election.
Stone County Clerk Denise Dickens said there are a few things voters need to know before they cast their votes.
“A new voting law is in effect for all Missouri voters. Voters who cast a ballot in person at their polling place or during absentee voting will need to show a photo ID issued by the state of Missouri or federal government,” Dickens said.
Examples of a photo ID include:
- Missouri driver license
- Missouri nondriver license
- a U.S. passport
- Military ID.
If a voter does not have one of these IDs, they may still vote a provisional ballot, which will be counted if their signature matches the signature on their voter registration record.
Absentee ballots are available to those who will not be able to vote in person on Election Day.
“Voters, who cannot make it to their polling place on Election Day, may vote an absentee ballot. Eligible voters can come to the Stone County Clerk’s office, 108 E 4th Street, Galena, MO on the third floor of the historic courthouse to cast an absentee ballot,” Dickens said. “Voters must bring a valid, government issued photo ID to vote in person.”
Voters may also take advantage of a new no-excuse absentee voting period this fall. Beginning Monday, Oct. 25 through Monday, Nov. 7, all registered Stone County voters may vote in person at the Stone County Clerk’s office, on the third floor of the historic courthouse during regular office hours.
“I want to ensure that every eligible voter has the opportunity to make their voice heard whether they vote by absentee ballot or at their polling place,” Dickens said.
Dickens said she expects a 60% voter turnout for the election.
A sample ballot is available on the Stone County Clerk website. The voters of Stone County will be asked to vote in three contested races; United States Senator, State Auditor, and United States Representative for District 7.
For the Senate race the voters can cast their vote for (in order as they appear on the ballot); Eric Schmitt, Trudy Busch Valentine, Jonathan Dine and Paul Venable.
In the race for State Auditor voters can cast their vote for (in order as they appear on the ballot); Scott Fitzpatrick, Alan Green, and John A. Hartwig Jr.
Running for United States Representative in District 7 are; Eric Burlison, Kristen Radaker-Sheafer and Kevin Craig.
Brad Hudson is running unopposed for State Representative District 138. Travis Smith is running unopposed in State Representative District 155.
Also running unopposed are:
- Alan Blankenship for Associate Judge Division I
- Eric Chavez for Associate Judge Division II
- Mark Maples for Presiding Commissioner
-Denise Dickens for County Clerk
- Mechelee Lebow for Clerk of the Circuit Court
- Amy Jo Larson for Recorder of Deeds
- Kristi Stephens for County Treasurer
- Matt Selby for Prosecuting Attorney
- Anna Burk for Collector of Revenue
- David G. Wilson for Northern Road Commissioner
They will also be asked to vote on retention of some judicial seats for Missouri Supreme Court Judges and Missouri Court of Appeals Judges for the Southern District.
Voters will also be asked to vote on 4 Missouri Constitutional Amendments.
Stone County Polling places will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the following locations:
- Alpine at VFW Post #2203, located at 24204 State Hwy 39 in Shell Knob
- Cass at Jamesville Baptist Church, located at 213 Riverview Road in Clever
- Flat Creek A/ Flat Creek B at Cape Fair Community building, located at 8627 W. State Hwy 76 in Cape Fair
- Grant at Morning Star Baptist Church, located at 69 Butterfield Trail Road in Crane
- Hurley at Hurley City Hall, located at 202 South Walnut in Hurley
- Lincoln at K-RAC Building-Elsey, located at 3665 State Hwy 413 in Crane
- McKinley/Ponce De Leon at Abesville Preschool room, located at 54 Medical Springs Road in Galena
- Pierce at Christian Church Community Center, located at 104 E Edgewood in Crane
- Pine A at Blue Eye Lions Community Building, located at 138 State Hwy EE in Blue Eye
- Pine B at Southern Road and Bridge Shop, located at 203 Country Shop Rd in Lampe
- Ruth A at Reeds Spring High School Band room, located at 20211 State Hwy 413 in Reeds Spring
- Ruth B City at Kimberling Area Library, located at 45 Kimberling Blvd. in Kimberling City
- Ruth B Rural at St. Andrew Presbytarian Church, located at 30 James River Rd in Kimberling City
- Ruth C at Ignite Church, located at 19585 State Hwy 413 in Branson West
- Ruth C Rural/Sunset Cove at Indian Point Municipal Center, located at 957 Indian Point Road in Branson
- Union at Union City Community Church, located at 3886 State Hwy K in Billings
- Washington at Stone County Library-Galena, located at 322 State Hwy 248 in Galena
- Williams at Shell Knob Shrine Club, located at 28149 Big Rock Rd in Shell Knob.
