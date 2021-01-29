It is official, the city of Branson recycling center is no more.
The recycling center will officially be relocated and all responsibilities will be transferred over to Taney County.
The recycling center, previously located at 550 Compton Dr. officially closed on Wednesday, Jan. 27 so the equipment can be transferred to its new home at the Taney County Transfer Station located at 274 Buchanan Rd.
This final decision was approved at the Tuesday, Jan. 26 virtual Board of Aldermen meeting.
According to the staff report by the city of Branson, Taney County plans to open the new recycling center on Feb. 1, after all of the equipment has been transferred.
On July 28, 2020 the aldermen were presented by staff a presentation that determined the recycling center costs approximately $250,000 for the city to operate, with a recommendation to close the center to save money.
According to the report, since Sept. 23, 2020 the city gathered statistics that showed 72.30% of all users of the center did not reside in city limits.
Thus, an agreement was made for the recycling center equipment to be given to Taney County, who could then begin operating the recycle center on Feb. 1, 2021.
The agreement states that if Taney County were to ever cease operation of the recycling center, all of the equipment will be returned, at the expense of Taney County, back to the city of Branson.
According to the report, the city of Branson has operated a recycling center since 2000.
For any questions about the recycling center, contact the Taney County Road and Bridge Department at 417-546-7268.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.