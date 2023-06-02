Hollister City Administrator Ziegenfuss has released his Top 5 Things to Know for the month of May.
The Top 5 list covers city finances, what is being built, infrastructure, current topics of interest and what is next for the city of Hollister.
City Finances at a Glance:
May Revenue:
Projected: $252,000
Actual: $318,980
March Balances:
Total $4,037,305
Unrestricted $3,242,446
Reserves $2,552,866
The 2022-2023 annual audit was conducted from May 24 and May 25, by the accounting firm of Decker & DeGood from Springfield. The results are expected to be presented to the City Council in August.
What is being Built:
Commercial:
There are four ongoing projects on Downing Street, including Embers Cigar Lounge, Josh Gillespies’ Artisan Studio, a new expansion of the Hollister Coffee Company in the former bank drive through and facade work on the former Grandma’s Goodies and Gumbo location.
Residential:
Four new homes are permitted or under construction. A new Plan Development District (PDD) was approved to develop 372 acres of one, two and three bedroom residential homes with a nightly rental overlay near the Scenic Overlook on Historic Hwy 165.
Water, Sewer and Streets Streets:
The 1st Street and Elm Street intersection is receiving some stormwater improvements prior to the resurfacing of Elm Street this summer. The area around the Community Center (Depot) will also receive improvements to its stormwater drainage system.
Current Topics of Interest:
Police: The implementation of a “Special Services Squad” made up of administrative personnel and support staff is in consideration.
Yacht Club: Site work continues.
Public Works: Progress is being made in our ongoing effort to replace all mechanical water meters with modern radio read meters.
City Hall: Expect to see an Adult Use Marijuana 3% sales tax ballot initiative on the August election ballot for both the city and the county. Continued work to refine the system of accepting credit card transactions in an effort to make the system more user friendly is being done.
What is Next:
Updated Informational Video: The city’s existing informational video is becoming dated and in need of refreshing. The city will be working on a new one in the near future.
Highway 86: Big changes are ongoing with the Long Creek Bridge and the East Hwy 86 corridor. Expect construction delays and be mindful of traffic pattern changes impacting safety.
For more information about the items listed, contact the Hollister City Hall at (417) 334-3262 or visit www.cityofhollister.com.
