The Hollister farmers market hosted by State of the Ozarks (SOTO) will have more vendors and will be open two days a week this season.
On March 9 SOTO had a meeting to discuss their farmers market this year, according to State of the Ozarks Editor-in-Chief Joshua Heston.
“It was a good night with a good turn out,” said Heston. “The meeting was for new and returning vendors, basically an orientation for them. (We have) a lot of returning vendors and some new vendors that we are excited to work with. As always we are excited to work with the city of Hollister.”
Opening day will be held on Tuesday April 20 in Hollister, according to Heston. Last year the farmers market was on every Tuesday. This year SOTO has added a market on Saturday as well.
“We have had the dates lined up since last fall,” said Heston. “Basically we are running our season (from) the middle of April to the middle of October. The market will be open 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and will be (open) 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday.”
Last year the farmers market had between 12 and 16 vendors every week, but this year they are expecting more, stated Heston.
“Growth is always good and this is our second year,” said Heston. “We should see the number of vendors come up into the 15 to 20 range this year.”
The farmers market is located at 108 Chad Lane in Hollister.
“It is on the corner of St. James and BB in Downtown Hollister across from the hobby center,” said Heston.
SOTO has hosts several events each year in Hollister including the farmers market, first Friday’s art walk, and a festival. This year they will be continuing these events, according to Heston.
“SOTO’s entire goal with every event that we do is to build our community,” said Heston. “It is a lot more like a returning family and folks can feel confident about that kind of environment.”
