To remember and honor veterans who were laid to rest at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery in Branson, 1,070 wreaths were placed at their headstones.
Branson Veterans Task Force, in conjunction with Wreaths Across America, hosted this event on Saturday, Dec. 19.
“Today, we show a united front of gratitude and respect across the United States of America as we remember the fallen, honor those who serve and their families and teach the next generation the value of freedom,” said Emcee Jody Madaras.
“This morning, you will see that all of our hometown heroes’ graves have been marked with an American flag. Now it’s important to note that we are not here today to decorate graves. We are here to remember not their deaths, but their lives. Each wreath you are about to place is a gift of appreciation from a grateful nation, a grateful America. These live balsam fir wreaths symbolize our honor to those who have served and are serving in the armed forces of our great nation and to their families who endure sacrifices each and every day on our behalf.”
According to a press release, local businesses and individuals sponsored all 1,070 of the wreaths to honor every one of the veterans at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery.
These wreaths were then placed on each veteran’s headstone by family members, locals, special guests and members of the organizations that were present.
The ceremony included the Branson Veterans of America 913 Color Guard, Boy Scout Troop 226, special guest Missouri State Rep. Bishop Davidson and emcee Jody Madaras.
According to a Wreaths Across America press release, Dec. 19 was National Wreaths Across America Day and 2,557 locations participated with a total of 1.7 million wreaths placed at veterans’ headstones.
According to the release, Wreaths Across America is a national nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, which was started by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.
Their mission, “Remember, Teach, Honor” is carried out by coordinating wreath laying ceremonies in Arlington and veterans cemeteries in all 50 states.
Visit wreathsacrossamerica.org
