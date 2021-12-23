The Missouri Department of Conservation Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center will be hosting a free virtual event to show how trout are raised at the Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery.
The program, “The Hatchery in Pictures”, will take place online on Thursday, Dec. 30, from 6 to 7 p.m. and will be instructed by MDC Naturalist Leah Eden.
Though this all-age program is free, registration is required to participate. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. The program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters. To register for this program visit mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/181334.
According to the MDC website, trout are a popular fish to catch in Missouri, but they’re not native to the Show-Me State. Many of the rainbow and brown trout found in Missouri streams and at trout parks began their lives in a Missouri Department of Conservation cold-water hatchery, like the one in Branson.
During the program, people can learn about the unique process of raising trout through a photographic tour of the hatchery. Eden will talk about the facility’s history, how trout are raised at the hatchery, and where they are stocked, according to the MDC.
To find out more about this event or other events at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, call 417-334-4865, ext. 0.
Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.
