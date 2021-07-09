At the July 1, Hollister Aldermen meeting, Hollister Police Sergeant Chad Swanson was recognized for his service to the community and received his sergeant stripes.
Swanson said during the meeting that he knew that Hollister Police Department would be a career.
“In fact, I said that in my interview,” Swanson said during the meeting. “I believe in this department, I believe in this city, and I believe in everybody who works and lives here. The only place we are going is up.”
Swanson said during the meeting Hollister Police Chief Schmidt provides great leadership and with the police department the city has in place they can have a good team.
“We can do some great things for the people who live here and do right by them, and that is the most important thing,” Swanson said at the meeting.
Swanson started with the Hollister Police Department four years ago and has been with law enforcement for five years. Before that he was with emergency services for about 13 years.
Swanson said in an interview, the promotion process for the Hollister Police Department consists of three steps: a written test, an evaluation on the candidate’s work history in law enforcement and a promotion panel.
Swanson said he is looking forward to this new chapter in his career with Hollister.
“I am really excited about it,” Swanson said. “I really like the community and I love working for the city. They have really done well by me, and I would like to return the favor.”
The Hollister Police Department is striving to move on to the next level of service, Swanson said.
“With the new building, which is a definite upgrade from what we had before, I really think we are taking steps to do that,” Swanson said.
Swanson said the biggest difference between the job after his promotion is more administrative work.
“I won’t say it is overwhelming, but there is a lot more to it,” Swanson said.
With the promotion Swanson’s previously held position of police officer for the department was opened up, but did not stay that way for long.
“Athena Files, (who has) been an emergency dispatcher for the department a couple of years and over the past year has attended the police academy. She graduated and has a peace officer licence in Missouri, so she will be moved up. She will take my place as a police officer and I will be her field training officer,” Swanson said.
