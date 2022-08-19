The Hollister School District held their new Adopt-a-Teacher program Monday evening, Aug. 15, at the Titanic Museum in Branson. The program was created as a way for local businesses, organizations and individuals to help “refill teacher’s cups”, according to a previous press release from the Hollister School District.
Hollister Superintendent Brian Wilson shared some of his thoughts on the special event..
“Tonight we have an event called Adopt-a-Teacher and really, it’s a kickoff to our 2022-2023 school year. What brought this about is, during COVID and sometimes I hate to mention that and bring it back up-but we do and we kind of know how valuable our teachers are to our kids and our community as a whole, for the future of our children and it’s been really trying on them,” Wilson said. “The trials that they’ve gone through and the importance of it is to make sure we have good teachers in front of our kids. We’re wanting to make sure they know they’re supported, not just by the school district, but by our community.”
He added, “Being a tough occupation, we reached out to the community and said we would like to provide them some support throughout the year; maybe once a month, you could reach out to them. It doesn’t have to be anything fancy; it could be as little as a handwritten note or a phone call just saying ‘Hey, we care about you and we value what you do, and we support you,’ and to do that throughout the year. I think it means something from the principal or a fellow co-worker, but to have a community member reach out and say how much they care for you and appreciate what you do, is invaluable to our faculty or staff. And so that’s really kind of what it’s about; to show them a little bit of love and a little bit of support, not just from the school district, but from the community as a whole.”
Throughout the museum, stations were set up where teachers and their sponsors could grab a bite to eat or a refreshment, as well as signs with QR codes attached to them. Sandy Leech, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, explained the purpose of the QR codes.
“A QR code is a technology tool where we can easily display something for our teachers and sponsors to scan, and watch a short video. Each video tells a little about our district and kind of a story that we want everyone to experience as they walk through the Titanic Museum,” Leech said“We wanted all of our staff to know that we appreciate them, and we wanted them to be able to do that as they walked through and did something really engaging and fun. We didn’t want to do it all at once, but sprinkle it throughout the experience just like we have with the food, so that people could at short moments at a time, really appreciate each person and each type of job that every staff member does in our district.”
Wilson shared the positive community reaction to the Adopt-a-Teacher program.
“The nice thing is that we’re already seeing people pay it forward. I don’t know if it will be a school-type event, but one of my hopes and dreams is that maybe it’s not a school event; that it’s going to be something that catches on with our community and our parents, and really to make that connection,” Wilson said. “Public education has evolved into so much more, and teachers do more than they’ve ever done. I think this might give an opportunity to take a little bit of a peek behind the curtain and say, ‘I really thought teachers did this, but in reality, they do this and so much more.’ It’s not just standing up at a blackboard and teaching children; it’s finding out what makes that kid want to learn, and dive into that and diversify the learning so kids learn at the highest level they can. We’re wanting to open that up and provide relationships.”
Hollister School District’s 2022-2023 school year officially begins on Monday, Aug. 22.
