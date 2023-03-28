A Reeds Spring teacher was awarded the Missouri Council for Exceptional Children 2022-2023 Special Education Teacher of the Year Award.
Mrs. Tennile Lee, who works at Reeds Spring Primary School, was honored by the Missouri Council for Exceptional Children.
Reeds Spring Primary School Assistant Principal Adria Simkins said Lee has the ability to identify the learning style and needs of the children she teaches.
“Tennile has a gift when it comes to connecting with children,” Simkins said. “She develops genuine relationships with each of her students, learning their unique personalities and needs.”
Simkins said Lee’s ability not only to connect with the children in a meaningful way but she also helps parents understand the educational needs of their children.
“Individualized Educational Plan meetings can be very overwhelming,” Simkins said. “Tennile is intentional about wording things in a way that makes sense, seeking their input, and partnering with parents to get the best outcomes for their children.”
Lee’s ability to come up with innovative teaching methods and ways to help her students reach their goals is a true gift, said Reeds Spring Primary School Process Coordinator Beth Boyer.
“Tennile is very creative in motivating her students and celebrates every achievement,” Boyer said.
Lee told Branson Tri-Lakes News she wants to thank the team at Reeds Spring Primary School for their efforts and their dedication to the education of all the students at the school.
“I am truly honored to receive this award from the Missouri Council of Exceptional Children,” Lee said. “I would also like to recognize that I would never be able to be the teacher I am without the help of my hard-working paraprofessionals and supportive administrators.”
With this honor Lee will go on to be the Missouri state nominee for the CEC Clarissa Hug Teacher of the Year Award, which is a national recognition.
The Missouri Council for Exceptional Children’s mission is to advance the education of individuals with exceptionalities and to promote related educational, scientific, and charitable purposes.
For more information visit missouri.exceptionalchildren.org.
