School districts in Stone and Taney Counties are now equipped with some of the latest technology to help identify vision issues in their students.
The Skaggs Foundation donated 14 Plusoptix Vision Screeners to local schools to quickly pinpoint vision problems when screening students.
“We are so grateful to the Skaggs Foundation for the donation of these vision screeners for our students,” Head of Health Service for Branson School District DeAnna Newberry said in a press release. “These devices will provide us with better tools to perform a more thorough eye exam on our youngest students and allow us to diagnose areas of possible deficiencies. These screeners are game-changers for all of us in our mission to provide the best for our students.”
The Plusoptix Vision Screeners provide objective results at the time of screening which will allow school nurses to make immediate referrals if necessary.
In the release, Pam Ruhoff from Plusoptix said, approximately 80% of sensory information children receive comes from their vision.
“The attention we give to appropriate vision screening is critical for a child’s healthy and successful development,” Ruhoff said in the release. “The Plusoptix Vision Screener has helped school nurses efficiently and effectively vision screen children for risk factors that may lead to Amblyopia, otherwise known as Lazy Eye.”
The technology gives school nurses the ability to conduct contact-less screening for children as young as 5 months old for conditions such as:
Myopia (nearsightedness)
Hyperopia (farsightedness)
Anisometropia (unequal refractive power)
Gaze Symmetry or Strabismus (misalignment of eyes)
Anisocoria (pupil size differentiation)
Astigmatism (blurry vision caused by irregular shape of the cornea)
The Skaggs Foundation first learned about the technology when Hollister School District Nurse Mary Blackwood requested a Skaggs Legacy Endowment grant to purchase one of the devices, according to the release.
“It’s exciting to have this kind of technology available to us,” Blackwood said. “If a child cannot tell the difference between a “T” and an “F,” for example, it’s going to greatly impact their learning.”
Skaggs Legacy Endowment Grants Committee made the decision to move forward with purchasing the devices for every public school district in Stone and Taney counties.
“We are absolutely honored to be able to provide this kind of equipment to our local schools,” Skaggs Foundation Grants Committee Chairman Nita Jane Ayres said. “When we think about how this will not only help nurses do their work more efficiently and effectively, but about the children whose vision issues might go undetected by the eye chart screening method, we knew we needed to get these into all of the districts.”
Funding for the vision screeners was made possible through Skaggs Legacy Endowment, which was created in 2013 by a generous gift from CoxHealth. Since the endowment was established, the Skaggs Foundation has awarded more than $5.9 million to organizations dedicated to improving health and wellness in Stone and Taney counties.
For more information visit skaggsfoundation.org.
