A man from Reeds Spring was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday, Aug. 19, in Stone County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Gustavo Fuentes, 30, was traveling north on Railey Creek Road, a mile and a half north of Reeds Spring at 8:55 p.m., when his 2016 Harley Davison Wide Glide traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch, a tree and then overturned.
Fuentes was transported by ambulance to Cox Medical Center Branson where he was pronounced deceased by Dr. Dylow at 9:54 p.m. He was not wearing a safety device, according to the online crash report.
Troop D reported this incident as their 91st traffic crash fatality for 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.