The Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB hosted the State of the State Luncheon to help provide the community with some much needed legislative information.
According to the chamber’s website, following the conclusion of the 2021 Missouri Legislative Session, lawmakers provided updates on issues affecting businesses and discussed priorities for 2022.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson was the special guest speaker for the event.
The State of the State luncheon took place Monday, June 7 at Chateau on the Lake, located at 415 St Hwy 265 in Branson.
(0) comments
