A color guard scholarship will help a Reeds Spring senior become the first in her family to attend college.
Senior Melody Andrews will attend Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri with her color guard scholarship.
“I fell in love with the color guard here (at Reeds Spring), and I was like, that’s what I want to do when I go to college,” Andrews said.
Andrews will be a member of the CMU color guard, which performs with the band at halftime of football games. The CMU color guard also competes in Winter Guard International, which involves indoor performances.
Andrews said the CMU band is similar in size to the RSHS Wolf Pride Band.
“It’s very personal, like one big family,” Andrew said. “It’s very one on one.”
Andrews plans to study nursing and hopes to set a good example for her six younger siblings.
“I’m really grateful and blessed,” Andrews said.
