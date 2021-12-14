Santa and Mrs Claus Forsyth Christmas parade.jpg

The Forsyth Annual Christmas Parade took place on Saturday, Dec. 11. 

The parade procession started at Coy Boulevard and made its way down US Highway 160, turned on David Street and came to an end on Main Street. 

Spectators eagerly watched as cars, floats, beauty queens, horses, fire trucks and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus made their way through town. 

candy.jpg
Boys and Girls Club van.jpg
baby yoda Christmas parade.jpg
4 wheeling christmas.jpg
cub scouts.jpg
Float with kids.jpg
Forsyth Christmas parade 2021.jpg
Forsyth Marching band.jpg
Central Fire truck.jpg
Forsyth Masonic Lodge.jpg
Forsyth Christmas parade 2021.jpg
horse drawn wagon parade.jpg
Horses.jpg
Forsyth Fire Department parade.jpg
horse elf.jpg
kid elves.jpg
Kirbyville Middle School.jpg
Shriners parade.jpg
Marching Band.jpg
Nativity float.jpg
Senior center.jpg
tractors christmas parade .jpg
truck with tree parade.jpg
Parade banner.jpg
Western Taney County Fire Protection District truck.jpg
Vintage car.jpg
Little Miss Ozark 2021 parade.jpg
Shriners parade.jpg
ROTC.jpg
Little miss 4.jpg
Senior center.jpg
Little Miss 3 parade.jpg
4 wheeler with dog.jpg
kids getting candy.jpg
Kirbyville Middle School.jpg

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.