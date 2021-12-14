The Forsyth Annual Christmas Parade took place on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The parade procession started at Coy Boulevard and made its way down US Highway 160, turned on David Street and came to an end on Main Street.
Spectators eagerly watched as cars, floats, beauty queens, horses, fire trucks and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus made their way through town.
