The Stone County Developmental Disability Board received their Medicaid provider contract and began services under the contract on June 1.
The SCDDB is now a Medicaid provider of services, including day services, personal assistant, individual skills development and community integration for people with developmental disabilities, according to the Stone County Developmental Disability Board website.
According to the website, the community-based, Medicaid-funded day services program is a model of service that will move individuals from the traditional facility-based care to being active members of their communities through social activities, volunteerism, job preparation and learning and skills development opportunities.
The SCDDB has hired new staff members to implement this program.
According to SCDDB Executive Director LaDella Thomas, the organization began in 2016 and was funded by collecting a portion of property tax to provide services and support residents of Stone County with developmental disabilities.
“We started out our first couple of years just being funders — that meant we paid others to provide services to folks in the county on our behalf,” Thomas said. “We were paying for music and art therapy, social programs through CHANCES of Stone County, and OATS Transportation.
“As anyone who lives in the area knows, transportation is the No. 1 issue on everyone’s mind.”
Thomas said, the SCDDB have also been able to fund annual items and certain one off items for those they serve.
“We have also funded project lifesaver tracking bracelets, for people who are apt to wander off from their families,” Thomas said. “We have done individual funding for folks who have certain needs that are not being met through other funding sources. We have used the tax dollars to do that funding.”
Thomas explained in 2019, during a strategic planning session, the board discussed that the area did not have enough service providers who could help folks with developmental disabilities do things like daily living activities, developing skills, job preparation, living skills and those types of things.
“There were just not a lot of reliable service providers in the area, so that prompted us to really bring those services ourselves,” Thomas said. “We started talking about it in earnest in the beginning of 2020, and then our plan was to have a facility based program much like they do in other counties. (We thought) about a space where you would have people come and spend the day, basically a care facility, and work on different activities and things like that at a facility.
“When COVID-19 hit we really retooled our thinking and did some research on other areas that have some more progressive ideas about how to care for folks with developmental disabilities.”
According to Thomas, after doing research the SCDDB changed up their plans to have a facility.
“We switched up our thinking from caring for them to supporting them in living the best life that they choose. That is really our philosophy,” Thomas said. “With that, we scrapped the idea of having a building for people to come to and started focusing on more community-based services.”
Thomas said for the organization to be able to offer the community based programs that they needed, and to be able to get it paid for, they needed to become a Medicaid provider.
The SCDDB started the process to get the Medicaid contract six months ago and started to offer their new services on June 1.
“We are beside ourselves right now,” Thomas said. “We are so excited; we hired new staff, and we have given them extensive training. We are just so prepared.”
The new day service program, Achieving Community Engagement and Success, is aimed to provide opportunities in self advancement and community integration.
The ACES program currently offers four services, according to their website:
Individual skills development, which helps develop complex skills such as cooking, grocery shopping, budgeting and using public transportation through hands-on learning.
Community integration, which will give assistance and instruction in community activities like recreational activities, volunteering and job exploration.
Personal assistant, which will have staff assisting with tasks that can not be accomplished independently.
Day habilitation, which is a community based service to assist with skills acquisition and development through learning with tasks such as etiquette, how to mail a letter or check out a library book.
The ACES program is aimed to provide opportunities in self advancement and community integration by helping individuals with developmental disabilities to achieve their goals and help them integrate into the community.
“In transition, with becoming Medicaid providers, we are able to cordon off the tax dollars and not have to use them to provide these additional services we are bringing in,” Thomas said. “We don’t want to use tax dollars to fund services another agency could pay for. All of the new services and all of the staff we are bringing on, all of that is being funded by
“Medicaid. We are getting some of that so we can save the county dollars for providing funding for services like music and art therapy, OATS and all that.”
Thomas said one of the biggest benefits of becoming a Medicaid provider is that the programs they have developed will not have to rely on the funds from the money from the property tax.
“As a Medicaid provider, we are developing these Medicaid-funded programs to support employment, and residential services will be coming down the pike as well,” Thomas said. “These will be able to be stand alone programs. If the property tax funding is less than expected one year, these programs will be funded by an external source (Medicaid), so they would go on.
“That adds stability to these programs for the people of Stone County. We were really focused on making these not dependent on the ebbs and flow of the tax.”
Visit stoneddboard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.