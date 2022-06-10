A local non-profit organization is continuing their mission to foster friendships amongst members while contributing to the humanitarian and charitable efforts within the area.
Neighbors and Friends of Table Rock Lake, which currently consists of more than 230 women in the Stone and Taney counties area, has raised more than $500,000 for local charities over the last 20 years, according to a press release from the NFTRL. The organization’s primary annual fundraisers are the Christmas Home Tour, Twilight Live and Silent Auction, Villa Vista Benefit Concert series and their Sponsorship Campaign. Last October, the organization also partnered with area Elks and Rotary Clubs as part of the Table Rock Charity Fall Festival, which was held in Kimberling City.
The NFTRL Ways and Means Chair Cathy Connoley, who joined the organization in 2016, told Branson Tri-Lakes News the organization began as the ‘Welcome Wagon’ in the Kimberling City area.
“The organization transitioned to what we know today as Neighbors and Friends of Table Rock Lake, about nine or 10 years ago they joined forces with Community Foundation the Ozarks,’ Connolly said. “Our Christmas Home Tour is in its 21st year and is our biggest fundraising event, which happens in December. We had a Twilight Live and Silent Auction, that was the third weekend in October in the evening. That event ran for seven years and then when COVID shut down things, we haven’t had it since. So it has not been a fundraising factor since 2019. But it was very effective prior to that. When I came in, in 2016, I joined the Ways and Means Committee and my focus is on the fundraising side.”
The organization opens up grant applications from non-profits each year. The application process is currently open through August 1, for their 2022-2023 funding awards. The application has some strict guidelines to receive funding.
- Agency must be an active 501c(3) organization or under an umbrella of an active 501c(3) organization.
- Programs should be designed to meet existing or emerging community needs. These should be sustainable programs which will provide vital services to the community.
- Agency must serve Stone and/or Taney Counties.
- Programs that require clients/recipients to participate in religious training, practice a particular religious faith, or programs which have a political affiliation cannot be considered for funding.
The NFTRL awarded more than $45,000 in funds in March. The agencies who were awarded funds through the 2021-2022 applications were:
- Branson Regional Arts Council was awarded $5000 for their Summer Youth Theatre Institute and performances of a Disney Musical at the Historic Owen Theatre.
- Branson Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association was awarded $2500 to provide the officers with financial assistance including meals. The funds will be used to supplement the cost of the annual Awards Banquet in December.
- Child Abuse Prevention and Elimination Foundation was awarded $3000 to support the funding of therapeutic counseling to aid in the healing of survivors of child abuse.
- Children’s Smile Center was awarded $3000 to provide funding for dental care for local patients that Medicaid does not provide.
- Kimberling Area Library was awarded $3500 to pay for the online fees of the MO Library 2GO which allows access to the E-Books available to all KAL patrons.
- Kimberling Area Senior Center was awarded $3500 to stock our salad bar with fresh vegetables and fruit and to provide coffee, tea and other beverages to accompany served meals.
- Life-Song UMC Community Diaper Bank was awarded $2000 to purchase diapers, pull ups and wipes to be handed out once a month.
- Pregnancy Life Line was awarded $5000 to support health, pregnancy and parenting classes.
- Southern Stone County Food Pantry was awarded $4500 to provide hygiene products (laundry soap, toothpaste, hand soap, toothbrushes, and disinfectant wipes) for our families.
- Stone County Citizens in Action was awarded $2500 to provide food and water relief when SCSD Deputies are in critical stand-off situations or 24/7 investigatory procedures, a SCSD Christmas meal, emergency funeral costs, and Kevlar vests.
- Tri-Lakes Humane Society was awarded $5000 to replace the roof on the cat house.
- Weekend Backpack Kids was awarded $2500 to purchase food to fill bags to be distributed for supplemental food on weekends to hungry children.
- Branson-Hollister Senior Center was awarded $1500 to foster health, independence, and cognition for Taney County seniors by providing chairs, coffee dispensers, and mentally stimulating games.
- Diaper Bank of the Ozarks was awarded $1400 to purchase approximately 9,100 diapers to be distributed to families in need.
- MU Extension Stone County 4H was awarded $500 for families who don’t have the means to pay the yearly 4H membership dues.
Neighbors and Friends of Table Rock Lake Publicity Chair Carolyn Spence Cagle said the organization could not help others without the support of the community and the Sponsorship Campiagn.
“Once again, thank you for helping us help those in need across Stone and Taney Counties that come to us for monetary support,” Cagle said. “We look forward to another successful fundraising year ahead to continue our charitable mission for those in need.”
With the efforts of all the volunteers, donors and members the NFTRL was able to give money to all the agencies who requested help for the 2021-2022 applications.
“This year we are able to fund every agency that requested help,” Co-President Anna Chance told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It was a team effort and I would like to thank the leaders who worked on the Ways and Means Committee, the Home Tour Committee, the Sponsorship Team, and the Concert Coordinators for organizing, planning, and implementing our successful fundraisers. Thanks to all of you who volunteered your homes, your time, your energy, and your expertise to make this such a successful year for NFTRL.”
To find out more about Neighbors and Friends of Table Rock Lake, visit nftrl.org.
