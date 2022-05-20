A familiar face returned to the Forsyth Board of Aldermen as former alderman Missi Hesketh was sworn in for a new tenure as Ward I Alderman.
On Monday, May 16, Hesketh was sworn in by Forsyth City Clerk Cheyenne Beasley. Hesketh won the seat against incumbent Larry Moehl during the April 5 General Municipal Election. Hesketh is a former alderman for the city of Forsyth, serving as Ward I Alderman from 2008 to 2012.
Hesketh said she is excited to return to service for the residents of Forsyth.
“It feels wonderful to be back serving the residents of Forsyth,” Hesketh told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I see a lot of people more energized than ever before to grow our sense of community and make improvements that will benefit the masses.”
Hesketh said the future is full of hope for growing success.
“It brings a lot of hope to see successful events in town such as the Spring Fling that was organized by the Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce and the volunteers who helped with events there like the car show,” Hesketh siad. “I am delighted to see the great success being had at the Forsyth Farmers Market, after all of their hard work and dedication.”
Hesketh was appointed as the board’s liaison for the Forsyth Parks and Recreation Department.
“ I’m excited to be the council liaison for the Parks and Recreation Department. I’m hosting the first of several public input meetings, regarding future development of Shoals Bend Park, with the goal of having a real master plan developed that can then be prioritized and budgeted for accordingly and the residents and taxpayers can see more steady improvement to that park,” Hesketh said. “I look forward to working with the board and the residents to make these and other improvements.”
Hesketh joins new Ward II Alderman Dustin Krob, who won his seat in the April 5, election as well, but was sworn in at the April 18, Board of Aldermen meeting, Ward I Alderman Jack Baker and Ward II Alderman Dennis Winzenried.
For more information visit www.cityofforsythmo.com or call Forsyth City Hall at 417 546-4763.
