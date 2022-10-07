Branson’s new City Administrator Cindy Stepp met with Branson Tri-Lakes News during her first day in the role to talk about her experience, her goals, and how she plans to handle the role as the new leader of the city’s day-to-day operations.
She responded to critics who questioned her qualifications for the position by pointing to her experience in state and federal government management.
“The stages I’ve been on have been much bigger,” Stepp said. “The budgets I have managed have been much larger. My budget for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was $500 million a year. The divisions within the Wisconsin DNR included firefighting and law enforcement and environmental protection and permitting.
“We regulated everybody’s fun: hunting, fishing, parks, trail systems, the forestry system, so there is a lot I can boil down to the city’s perspective.”
Stepp said an advantage to the city administrator position over her previous jobs is she will have more contact with the people directly impacted by the decisions which will be made.
“I’ll be more face-to-face and in-touch with the lives we impact with policy decisions rather than the distance from before,” Stepp said. “It’s much easier to scale down in life than it is to scale big, so I have no doubts I can take the lessons I learned on the larger stages and bring them to Branson.”
She was asked if she would have a problem standing up to Branson Mayor Larry Milton if she thinks he’s making the wrong decision for the city.
“No,” Stepp said. “I have no problem with that. I have faced down governors and done the same thing. But at the end of the day, it’s the will of the elected officials that prevails. The city administrator doesn’t get to usurp that authority. I have to be very respectful: the voters chose him, they chose the Board of Aldermen. I’m sure I’m not going to always agree with decisions they make, but by definition I am the implementer of their decisions. Our job is to carry their plans forward. However, it won’t be without lively, spirited, and respectful debate, but we will walk out of the room supportive of the decision they’ve made.”
Stepp was asked about the city of Branson’s lack of transparency in the past and how she plans to increase transparency among the city government.
“The first thing is to get the directors comfortable with sharing information widely because that hasn’t been the culture for a long time,” Stepp said. “My time in planning and zoning was a backstage glimpse on city government here and seeing more ways where transparency could be really beneficial to the community.”
She said one of the main ways is when a new part of the community will impact neighboring communities, and people will need to work together to grow the city. She also said decisions which may be controversial or against what a community might desire need to be clearly explained and the reasoning for a decision laid out for citizens.
“Let’s say it’s something as simple as a building permit issue,” Stepp said. “People deserve to know the ‘why’ behind the answers the government gives them. That was a philosophy I held in state government.
“Say you want to put a culvert in at the end of your driveway, or you want to put a pier into the lake, the government says no. Our job is to get people to say yes. If the initial answer is no, let’s show them where they can go within the bounds of the law to get to yes, and try to help them do what they’re trying to do with their own property, instead of a flat-out no and then silence as to why we reached that decision.”
Stepp said she feels the impression Branson isn’t welcoming to developers is misguided and the city is eager to work with developers.
“I’m sad if that impression is out there,” Stepp said. “I’m hopeful that people will see what we’re trying to do in planning and zoning is make sure there’s an awareness of what’s going on next to you. Make sure neighbors are aware.”
She said she is not against giving incentives to developers, but there needs to be clear and transparent discussion about incentives.
“There needs to be public discussion about some of the decisions which should be made,” Stepp said. “I don’t necessarily think it’s in the purview of the administrator to be granting favors that include tax dollars which people have entrusted with us without the approval and discussion and lively debate of the elected officials.”
Stepp said as a former home builder she understands how difficult it is to develop property and the area’s topography makes it difficult to develop land. She said the city government needs to be cognizant of the extra challenges to development within the city and keep it in mind when looking at incentives.
She also acknowledged the city has challenges related to workforce housing and public transportation which will benefit the working class of Branson.
“It’s a huge discussion and I want to make sure we’re facilitating the discussion with people from around the country who have dealt with similar issues,” Stepp said. “I’m from Wisconsin, and familiar with the Wisconsin Dells where my family would vacation, and it’s very similar with attractions. Pigeon Forge also has similar problems. They’ve been working on solutions to similar problems where we can learn from what they’ve done.
“We don’t have to be the inventor who comes up with the final ideas. My job is to have conversations with those who have been successful with solutions, and to learn from the mistakes they’ve made.”
Stepp said in her first six months she wants to build relationships with staff.
“I want to get an in-depth understanding without being a micromanager,” Stepp said. “I want to understand the challenges they’re facing, the tools they need to be successful. What challenges do they see coming down the road over the next five years and how do we prepare for them?”
She also wants to build strong working relationships with neighboring communities and Taney County.
“I also think the city needs to trumpet the good works of our charities and nonprofits,” Stepp said. “I think the nonprofit organizations in this town are an untapped resource, which can bring large benefits to the city.”
She also said she wants to hear from citizens and encouraged them to contact her with thoughts and concerns about the city of Branson.
