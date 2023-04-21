A Billings man who was arrested on child sex crimes charges in Stone County, while he was awaiting sentencing on other child sex crimes charges, has been convicted of first degree child molestation.
Lance Elliott Lechner, 51, was convicted on April 13, 2023 by a Stone County jury.
According to court documents and Stone County Prosecutor Matt Selby, Lechner was charged with the offense after a 12-year-old girl told her grandmother Lechner had shown her pornography and touched her breasts while she was staying overnight at his home.
Investigators said the girl was a friend of Lechner’s niece and during late 2021 and early 2022 she went to the niece’s house to play. The grandmother of the victim allowed the girl to stay overnight three or four of the visits, not knowing the girls were actually spending the night with Lechner.
Investigators said Lechner lived on a secluded, tree-covered property in Stone County with a Billings mailing address. The property has a home and a trailer upon it, and the girls would stay in the trailer.
The victim said Lechner would show the girls pornography and an “animated sexual game” while they were inside the trailer, but the actual abuse took place inside the mother’s house.
The victim did not tell her grandmother until Lechner walked past her house, causing the girl to get upset and pull down the window shades. When her grandmother asked what was wrong, she told her about the crime. The grandmother then immediately called law enforcement.
Investigators and forensic counselors at the Lakes Area Child Advocacy Center in Branson West then spoke with the victim, who described the incident and other actions which took place inside the trailer. After the interview, a warrant was issued for Lechner’s arrest.
When police executed a search warrant on the property, Lechner was not at the residence. Police found evidence backing the victim’s story including electronic evidence. Lechner had been released by a Stone County judge in January 2022 while awaiting sentencing on child sex crime charges, and Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader told Branson Tri-Lakes News at the time the new charges were filed Lechner fled the state. He was found in Lincoln, Nebraska, arrested, and extradited to Stone County to face the charge.
The jury deliberated just over an hour before returning the guilty verdict.
“We had previously prosecuted Mr. Lechner on a child molestation case, he was found guilty, and was waiting to be sentenced at the time the new report came in,” Selby said. “Any person who would continue to not only have young girls spend the night, show them pornographic materials, and actually abuse them, is obviously a danger and our goal was to take him off of the streets and out of our community for as long as possible.”
Lechner is in prison serving a 14 year sentence on the previous charges, and will be sentenced June 5, 2023 on the new conviction. Selby said because of the previous conviction, Lechner could be sentenced to life in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.