Arrowhead Building Supply, located at 181 Hollister Pointe Drive in Hollister, hosted a Cinco de Mayo celebration on Friday, May 5.
The celebration offered a variety of activities including food, live music, vendors, prizes, games and beverages. The celebration was hosted to honor the latino population within the community.
