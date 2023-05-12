Arrowhead Cinco de Mayo 07
Chris Carlson

Arrowhead Building Supply, located at 181 Hollister Pointe Drive in Hollister, hosted a Cinco de Mayo celebration on Friday, May 5.

The celebration offered a variety of activities including food, live music, vendors, prizes, games and beverages. The celebration was hosted to honor the latino population within the community.

