Blue Eye School District teacher Sarah Rider has been named as the teacher of the month for December.
Rider spent her Pre-K through 12th grade years in the classroom as a student and returned to the school district to complete her student teaching assignment. Afterwards, Rider began her career as an educator in Blue Eye. She has taught kindergarten, 1st grade, 4th grade, and is now in her first year as a 2nd grade teacher.
According to Blue Eye Superintendent Doug Arnold, Rider is an asset to the school district.
“I would say her servant heart, flexible teaching styles, intelligence, and willingness to always go above and beyond for the children, is the key to her success wherever she is each year,” Arnold said. “She is a reliable and responsible team leader and brings a calm spirit to her classroom. We are blessed to have her on our staff at Blue Eye Elementary and appreciate her smile and positivity.”
For more information about the Blue Eye School District, go to www.blueeye.k12.mo.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.