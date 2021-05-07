With summer getting closer, blood donations are more important than ever.
That’s why the American Red Cross is partnering with the Elks Lodge in Forsyth, located at 12951 US-160, to host a blood drive.
“This time of year can be particularly difficult to maintain an adequate blood supply in the country as many more people are busy with end of the school year activities, sporting events, and as the weather gets nicer, we tend to see a decline in donations,” said American Red Cross Southern Missouri Arkansas District Manager Jennifer Freeze, in an email.
“This year is much more different as more Americans receive their COVID vaccines, and begin to resume normal seasonal activities, the Red Cross is concerned about the impact this may have on blood donor turnout and the blood supply this summer. We definitely encourage eligible donors to continue to donate as the need for lifesaving blood transfusions never takes a break.”
The blood drive at Elks Lodge #2597 is scheduled for Monday, May 10 from 11:30 a.m. till 4:30 p.m.
With the month of May being ‘Trauma Awareness Month’; the importance of blood donations is sky-high.
“May is Trauma Awareness month.” said Freeze. “Many trauma victims can’t wait for blood products to be delivered, which is why it’s important to have blood on the shelves. One car accident victim can use up to 100 units of blood.”
American Red Cross is still offering incentives to help give donors, yet another reason to donate.
“We are still continuing to test blood donations for the COVID-19 antibodies, and letting donors know of their results via their Red Cross Blood Donor Portal or their Red Cross Blood Donor App,” said Freeze. “Additionally, those who come to donate in the month of May will be automatically entered for a chance to win a Coachmen Clipper travel camper that sleeps five. More information can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/SummerFullofLife. Those who donate between May 1 and May 15 will also receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.”
Some people have wondered if there are any restrictions to giving blood when it comes to those who have received their COVID-19 vaccinations.
According to a press release from the American Red Cross, as long as donors are symptom-free, feeling well and can provide the vaccine manufacturer’s name (Moderna, Pfizer, etc.), there’s no waiting period, currently authorized in the U.S., that’s required after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Any organization interested in partnering with American Red Cross to host a blood drive can call 1-800 RED CROSS today.
“The Forsyth Elks Lodge blood drive on May 10 is a first time blood drive. The Red Cross is grateful for community partnerships with Elks Lodges, and other civic organizations,” said Freeze.
“We are always looking for the opportunity to partner with different groups, and they are welcome to call 1-800 RED CROSS if they would like to partner with us on a blood drive program. We reached out to the Elks Lodge in Forsyth as many Elks Lodges across the country, particularly in southern Missouri, are such amazing partners, and we appreciate them for allowing us inside their facilities.”
Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the keyword ‘Forsyth’ to schedule an appointment for the May 10 blood drive. Walk-ins are welcome.
