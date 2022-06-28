Table Rock Community Bank is under new ownership.
Alton Bancshares Inc, a bank holding company out of Alton, Missouri and First Community Bank of the Ozarks in Branson announced in a press release on Tuesday, June 14, they had completed the acquisition of Table Rock Community Bank, which is located in Kimberling City. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed to the public.
According to the release, the bank will continue to operate independently with the same staff and customer service. It will also still be known as Table Rock Community Bank.
“We are pleased to welcome Table Rock Community Bank to the Alton Bancshares family,” Chairman of Alton Bancshares Kendall Combs said in the release. ”We are proud to support the legacy of positively impacting families and businesses in Stone County and the surrounding communities.”
President and CEO of Table Rock Lake Community Bank Dwayne Falk said the acquisition will allow the bank to keep providing services to Stone County families.
“This transaction will allow us to remain Stone County’s only locally owned bank,” Falk said. “We are more committed than ever to provide the highest level of service and helping our customers achieve their financial goals.”
Charlie Schumacher, President and CEO of First Community Bank of the Ozarks, said the transaction strengthens all three community banks.
“Just as First Community Bank of the Ozarks is Branson’s premier hometown bank for businesses and families, Table Rock Community Bank will continue their heritage as Stone County’s preeminent bank,” Schumacher said. “Alton Bancshares is strengthened by the combined talents, expertise and resources of our three community banks to keep our local communities financially strong.”
Alton Bancshares is a holding company owned by Randall and Beckie Combs, Kendall and Pat Combs, and Mike and Sandy Combs.
