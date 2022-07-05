Two area seniors received $2,500 scholarships from the Philanthropic Educational Organization Sisterhood.
Maya Burney, a senior from Branson High School and Shylee Gasper a senior at Reeds Spring High School were selected to receive a P.E.O. STAR Scholarship. They were recommended by Chapter JR Branson and Chapter JEShell Knob. The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009. It is a competitive scholarship for women who excel in their High School lives.
Burney will be attending Belmont University in Nashville this fall. She plans on taking a double major in journalism and strategic communications. She will then attend law school with an emphasis on corporate law. Burney said she hopes to help those who cannot afford a lawyer with everything from parking tickets to legally binding documents.
“After a lengthy interview process to find a worthy applicant, the Star Scholarship Committee of P.E.O. Chapter JR (was) so pleased to announce our candidate, Maya Burney won the $2500 Star Scholarship,” Chapter JR STAR Scholarship Committee Chair Barbara Rodehaver said. “Maya is a deserving young woman who has ambitious plans toward a bright future.”
Burney said she is grateful to P.E.O. for giving her the scholarship to help her achieve her future goals.
“Receiving this scholarship has not only helped my present self, but also my future self by lightening the weight of the cost of higher education,” Burney said. “The PEO’s recognition of my work throughout high school has made me want to continue to be a leader in my community in college and beyond!”
Gasper will attend the University of Arkansas to study international and global studies with a focus on peace, security, and human rights. In the future, she plans to start a nonprofit missions organization aiding people in third world countries with special needs.
“It was P.E.O. Chapter JE Shell Knob’s pleasure to submit Shylee Gasper’s application to the International Committee for The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship,” Sharon Reidel, President of Chapter JE of Shell Knob, said. “It is a highly competitive one-time $2,500 scholarship recognizing graduating high school women who demonstrate outstanding leadership, academic achievement, extracurricular activities, and community service and who plan to pursue full or part-time post secondary education in the United States or Canada beginning in the fall following their high school graduation. Shylee excelled in each category and plans to attend University of Arkansas in the fall.”
Gasper said, as a woman, it means so much to be honored by other women in her future endeavors.
“This scholarship means so much to me. As a woman I feel so honored to be supported by powerful women,” Gasper said. “I feel more confident and driven because of this support. This isn’t just a scholarship, this is a forever love and thankfulness I will have for these women and this organization.”
P.E.O. Sisterhood was established in 1869 by seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. It is a nonprofit organization, which has helped more than 119,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $398 million dollars in grants, scholarships, awards and loans. The sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri. There are more than a half a million members of the P.E.O. Sisterhood in the United States and Canada in more than 5,700 chapters, according to the P.E.O. website. Members are passionate about helping women advance through education while supporting and motivating them. In addition to the educational philanthropies, the Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all members.
Chapter JR Branson was established in 1964 and Chapter JE Shell Knob was established in 1961.
For more information visit peointernational.org.
