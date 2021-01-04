A second round of economic impact payments (EIP), also commonly referred to as stimulus checks, will soon be seen by the community. In fact, many individuals have already gotten theirs.
According to Branson Bank, their associates participated in a special conference call with the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve on the evening of Dec. 30 to learn more.
Spokesperson, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Trisha Turner at Branson Bank stated both the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve made it clear they are delivering a second round of EIP to millions of Americans as part of the implementation of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.
In a press release from Branson Bank, Turner notes the first waves of direct deposit payments are already being distributed and the community will start seeing payments as soon as Jan. 4, 2021. Paper checks began being mailed Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020; prepaid cards will start being mailed on Jan. 4, 2021 and all EIPs are expected to be paid by Jan. 24, 2021.
“From the White House, to the IRS, to the Treasury Department, to the Federal Reserve, financial institutions are the final piece to ensuring that American citizens receive their much-needed financial aid,” said Turner in the release. “The team at Branson Bank is working hard for our community; we will meet direct deposit processing deadlines, offer support with check cashing, and will continue to provide the most up-to-date information made available to us.”
According to the release, eligible individuals will receive an EIP of up to $600 for individuals, $1,200 for married couples and up to $600 for each qualifying dependent. Income limits are the same as round one, determined by 2019 adjusted gross income, up to $75,000 for individuals and up to $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns and surviving spouses. For filers with income above those amounts, the payment amount is reduced.
This second round of payments will be distributed automatically, with no action required for those eligible, according to the release. If additional legislation is enacted to provide for an increased EIP amount, additional payments will be distributed to ensure all eligible recipients receive the full payment amount. Any payment amount discrepancy or non-payment (or any other payment issues) have to be addressed when you file your 2020 tax return. Payment status can be checked later in the week at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment
According to a press release from the IRS, the IRS is highlighting that there is no action required by eligible individuals to receive this second payment. Some Americans may see the direct deposit payments as pending or as provisional payments in their accounts before the official payment date of Jan. 4, 2021. The IRS is reminding taxpayers that their payments are automatic and they should not contact their financial institutions or the IRS with payment timing questions.
For more information about Economic Impact Payments, please visit IRS.gov/EIP or www.bransonbank.com as their team will keep their website updated with the latest information.
