The Rockaway Beach mayor is calling residents to take action, come together to build each other up and volunteer for city projects during his swearing in ceremony.
Jim Harriger was sworn in as the Rockaway Beach mayor on Monday, April 12 after winning the April 6 Municipal General Election.
Harriger grew up in western Pennsylvania and started in city-mission work there, according to Harriger.
“I worked with rescue missions in four different cities, ending up in Springfield, Missouri,” said Harriger. “In 2016, I retired as the director of the Victory Mission and we moved to Rockaway Beach working with Bridge Faith Community Church. I have been married a whole bunch of years, 47 years, to my wife Mary. I have a daughter and four grandchildren in Springfield and a daughter and two grandchildren in Keokuk, Iowa.”
Harriger took office as ProTem Mayor in January, when former mayor Rex Wood resigned in order to care for his family business in Oklahoma, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
“When a mayor resigns the board of aldermen appoints somebody to serve out that term,” said Harriger. “I took over the position as Mayor ProTem in December and then I was appointed in January. With the election, this month, I am now the elected Mayor of Rockaway.”
During his speech after being sworn in, Harriger called for the residents of Rockaway Beach to come out and volunteer to help make the next two years a success for the community of Rockaway Beach, according to Harriger.
“After being sworn in as mayor I did about a four minute speech,” said Harriger. “Saying thank you, I really appreciate the opportunity and here are a few things we really need to consider. One of the things that rolls around in my head right now, is that if Rockaway is going to be successful in the next two years, that is a mayors term, it won’t be because of anything I do by myself. It will be because the citizens of Rockaway start joining in to get things done. As happens in other cities as well, there grows kind of a distrust of anybody wanting to do anything because we have been burned too many times. We tried that, we aren’t going to risk again. It’s time in Rockaway for people to reach out to be a part of government, if not on city counsel but be a part as a volunteer. Whether it be a task force, a weekend clean-up, an event that has to be run, we need the people of Rockaway to be involved in Rockaway Beach.”
In his speech, Harriger reminded the residents that all the aldermen and mayor were volunteers as well.
“The mayor and the alderman are all volunteer positions,” said Harriger. “The aldermen are the ones that really have the power in the city because they are the voting power for decisions. They vote to spend money, to put ordinances into place, to do things. I get to set the meeting agenda, I get to work with the city clerk and city staff, but other than setting the agenda and voting if there is a tie, the alderman is the voting government of the city. We all volunteered for this service. We freely take on this role for our city, but I would like all in Rockaway (know) that this is not a full-time job, it is a volunteer job.”
Harriger says one of his goals as mayor is to help create volunteer opportunities that allow people to volunteer without consuming too much of their time.
“My goal is to create small enough bites that you can volunteer and it’s not going to take all of your life for the next five years that you have volunteered for this,” said Harriger. “We will create the smaller opportunities, be it with doing something down on the lake, cleaning up the lake shore, cleaning roads or taking care of the park. We have opportunities coming up where we have a plan to apply for a grant to help with repairing roads. We can stretch our road repair if citizens will join together and clean gutters and the culverts. It’s not a hard thing, it’s just someone has to do it. We can either pay $40,000 to have someone do it or we can do it ourselves.”
According to Harriger’s speech, residents will need to work together in order to stretch funds, to keep the streets, park, and fishing island clean, to have festivals, Christmas Island, flowers in the right places and other things that make us feel good about our city.
“Once we start seeing that our volunteer efforts increase it leverages good things into the community,” said Harriger. “Then we will be successful. We are our own best resource.”
According to Harriger, the city has worked hard to stabilize the city government in the last few years.
“In the past, I have been here five years, so I get the residue of what Rockaway had been,” said Harriger. “I have been involved in the city government for the past three years as an alderman and now as the mayor. In those three years we seem to (have) stabilize city government. The money that comes in goes to where it is supposed to go. We have a clean audit. Nobody is being accused of stealing anything. The regional wastewater plant here that we manage is operating properly and is fiscally sound again. We have started on road repair, but certainly haven’t completed it. All of our communities from around the area, the roads and streets are an issue.”
According to Harriger, one of the toughest issues facing Rockaway Beach is commerce and economic growth.
“People go to other places to eat, to play, to go (to) shows and to shop so you get used to being outside of Rockaway,” said Harriger. “You begin to think of Rockaway as that’s where my home is and I go everywhere else to do stuff. The next tough piece is just the idea of having commerce, economic development in the city. While we don’t necessarily have any more businesses registered, we are seeing good signs, having to do with real estate sales, with new people coming into town, and all those types of things.”
Rockaway has a rich history as a destination spot and still has loyal visitors, according to Harriger.
“Rockaway was an amazing resort town,” said Harriger. “We get an amazing number of visitors still. I talked to a family a few weeks ago on the fishing dock. Her parents celebrated their honeymoon here and they came for their honeymoon too, and now they have come back every year. We get that type of loyalty to our town.”
Harriger says that the success of their city depends on the residents and their willingness to make positive things happen.
“We have 850 residents and if we are successful it will be because the citizens have reconnected with city government, with the city as a whole to make things happen,” said Harriger. “We will not be like we were but we will be much better than we are.”
For more information visit www.rockawaybeach-mo.org/.
To read Mayor Harriger’s entire speech visit the Rockaway Beach, Missouri public group on Facebook www.facebook.com/groups/458792417564271/permalink/3647506592026155/.
