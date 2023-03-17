Reeds Spring Primary School students were recently taught healthy habits for teeth care.
Delta Dental of Missouri’s popular, award-winning Land of Smiles dental education program is on the road, according to a press release. The program is taking the crusade for healthy teeth to 16,000 youngsters at 75 schools across the state. One of their stops was the Reeds Spring Primary School, where they taught good dental health habits to 235 students in kindergarten through third grade.
The Land of Smiles follows superhero Captain Super Grin, as he defeats his nemesis, Caz Cavity. Captain Super Grin gets help from his sidekicks Terri Tooth Fairy and Toothpick. The program teaches students the importance of brushing teeth twice a day, flossing, using mouthwash, eating healthy foods and visiting the dentist regularly. It includes an oral health curriculum which adheres to National Health Education Standards, as well as standards for Missouri.
“It contains engaging, age-appropriate materials to make learning about dental health entertaining for kids and includes activity sheets, which are also now available in Spanish,” states the release. “Delta Dental of Missouri also offers free ‘smile bags’ to schools for students who participate in the program. Each bag includes a toothbrush, toothpaste and dental floss to help students practice the good oral health habits they learn.”
President and Chief Executive Officer at Delta Dental of Missouri Rob Goren said the program is aimed to be fun and educational for kids.
“Our lively Land of Smiles show makes learning about dental health truly fun for kids, but, most importantly, it’s memorable,” Goren said. “Pre- and post-show testing demonstrates that on average, students show a 35% increase in their good oral health behavior and knowledge after seeing a performance. And, that’s the positive outcome we all want.”
Since its inception in the fall of 2002, the Delta Dental of Missouri’s Land of Smiles® program has taught more than 1.1 million kids how to take care of their growing smiles through more than 4,800 onsite performances at schools in 113 Missouri counties, and through its online version. The Land of Smiles® experience is provided free of charge to schools, courtesy of Delta Dental of Missouri.
Local teachers, school nurses and principals are invited to email Schools@NationalTheatre.com to request an in-person, live show for the fall semester, or visit www.LandofSmilesMO.org to gain access to the online program on a date and time that works for their students this spring.
For more information visit www.DeltaDentalMO.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.