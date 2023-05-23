(Editor’s Note: The “Looking Back” stories are published just as they were in the original printing. Because of this, there will, at times, be grammatical and punctuation errors. For the sake of preservation, Branson Tri-Lakes News has opted to leave it as is.)
From the White River Leader: Friday, September 5, 1947
Tom Greenwade, chief of all New York Yankee scouts in this territory, announced the signing of thirty three baseball players from the school held at Branson to Yankee contracts. These players represent those considered most likely to reach the major leagues by the group of experts which the Yankee organization had assembled here.
Ninety young men from 16 different states and ranging in the age from 16 to twenty-one attended the ten day school which began here August twenty. They had been hand picked by big league scouts from high schools, amateur teams and the city sand lots and were brought here for try outs and instruction at the expense of the Yankees. They were put through a rugged training routine designed to give every man a chance to prove his worth. This included twelve intra squad games during the day time and three exhibition night games with the Springfield Generals, Harrison, Ark. and Branson.
Besides Greenwade, the scouts and instructors on duty at the instruction school included Burleigh Grimes, one of the greatest of ball pitchers of all times and one of the last old “spitballers” to survive in big time competition. Grimes was with the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, Brooklyn Dodgers and several other major league teams. Also on hand was Lee McPhail of the Kansas City Blues. He is the son of Larry McPhail, present president of the Yankees and is slated to head the Yankee organization some day. Others were Ward “Piggy” Lambert, scout for Purdue University of the Big Ten conference and one of the great basket ball players of his time, Ken Purpos, Yankee business manager, and Ray Powell, another former big league player.
All the scouts expressed themselves as much impressed with the Branson park. They were amazed and pleased at the way the sandy soil of the diamond drained off after a rain, allowing play to be resumed with a minimum loss of time. They suggested a few alterations but otherwise were quite satisfied with it. Hope was expressed by both the Yankees representative and Branson business men that the school be made an annual event for Branson.
The school closed Friday with most of the players leaving that evening. The scouts and business representatives stayed over until Saturday to wind up last minute details.
The group was taken on a trip to Fairy cave and on a short tour of the Ozarks while here. Thursday night they had a watermelon feed, then took a boat trip to Rockaway Beach for the dance there.
