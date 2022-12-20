The inaugural Hooked On Vets tournament, held on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Trout Hollow Lodge on Lake Taneycomo, has been deemed a great success.
Hooked On Vets Co-Founder Mario Lozina said he was thankful for the hard work and generosity of those who had a hand in the tournament’s success.
“Words honestly fall short from all the emotions I felt, from the deepest gratitude to the highest pride from all the love shown by these fantastic folks,” Lozina said. “The folks at Trout Hollow are always accommodating and wonderful, but they out-did themselves with their generosity and hard work to ensure everything was simply flawless.”
Lozina said the water conditions were the worst he had ever seen during a tournament, as a result of over three inches of rain.
“Think ‘chocolate milk with a forest floating on it’,” Lozina said.
According to Lozina, the winning teams all gave back in the form of donations. Tournament winners are as follows.
1st place: Doty/Doty 13.97lbs
2nd place: Manske/Devosha 8.8lbs
3rd place: Neill/Smith 7.5lbs
Biggest Fish: Lozina 4.5lbs
Lozina shared his gratitude for the participants of the tournament as well, thanking them for not only being a part of it but for also giving back to the cause through their winnings.
“I’d like to thank all the wonderful participants and hope that you all walked away with unforgettable memories and prizes,” Lozina said. “I’d also like to thank our loving leader Clayton Henderson and his outstanding family, as well as Darrell Cureton for all of their hard work and selfless giving. We have a wonderful team in Hooked On Vets. A special thank you is in order for David Doty who purchased a ton of raffle tickets for the custom rod, won it, then auctioned it off, outbid everyone to keep it, and donated the few hundred dollars right back (as well as his prize money for first place)…hand on heart brother, love you!”
Lozina said the tournament provided gut busting laughs and love, and he looks forward to more Hooked on Vets tournaments in the future.
For more information about Hooked On Vets, go to the Hooked On Vets group on Facebook.
