Legacy Academy has announced they will be celebrating 30 years of serving the community with an expansion of their facility on State Highway 165.
The Legacy Preschool will be expanding their operations to include both their location at First Baptist Church in Branson and three new classrooms attached to the Legacy Academy campus. The school will then have openings in their classrooms for two-year-olds, three-year-olds, and four-year-olds.
“So much prayer has gone into the steps needed for this growth, God is good and has been faithful to Legacy Preschool every step of the way,” Legacy Preschool Executive Director Kathryn Jones said in a statement.
Jones said the students of the preschool focus on kindergarten readiness through the “Kindergarten in Training” program. She said the students learn correct behavior for kindergarten classrooms like “sitting at the table with calm bodies, eating their food and not playing with it, talking quietly with their neighbors, staying in their own space and keeping their hands to themselves.”
More information about Legacy Academy’s preschool program can be found on their website legacybranson.com.
