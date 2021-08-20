A Branson man is in serious condition following a one vehicle accident on US Highway 65.
Larry Piper, 61, of Branson, was driving a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country southbound on Highway 65 on Tuesday, Aug. 17. At 11:20 p.m. when he was three miles north of Branson, his vehicle ran off the road, struck a sign and trees, struck a culvert and then overturned, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The report states Piper may have suffered a medical condition that caused the accident. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Piper was transported to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield for serious injuries, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.