College of the Ozarks hosted the commissioning ceremony for a commissioned officer candidate.
On Friday, Dec. 10, the C of O Military Science Department commissioned officer candidate Seth Ratliff as a second lieutenant in the Missouri Army National Guard, according to a press release from C of O.
The Commissioning Ceremony was held at The William S. Knight Center for Patriotic Education and was attended by College of Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis, college administrators, Ratliff’s family, and Bobcat GOLD (Guard Officer Leader Development) instructors.
Ratliff, who is a senior business management major, graduated this month.
Brigadier General James Schreffler, an associate professor of military science at College of the Ozarks and assistant adjutant general, Army, for the Missouri National Guard said Ratliff has been an asset to the Bobcat GOLD program.
“This was a very exciting day for 2nd Lt. Ratliff and his family as he begins his leadership journey as an officer in the U.S. Army,” Schreffler said. “2nd Lt. Ratliff has been a fixture in the Bobcat GOLD program from its inception, and we are extremely proud of his accomplishment as he makes the transition from enlisted officer candidate to commissioned officer.”
The Bobcat GOLD Program is the college’s officer candidate program, where after leadership training, developing teamwork and managerial skills. students can graduate as second lieutenants in the Missouri Army National Guard.
The Missouri National Guard leaders worked closely with the college to help design the program. It’s aim is to best equip cadets, honor the mission and goals of the college, and assist in developing future leaders.
“This is the first step of a very promising career for 2nd Lt. Ratliff as he becomes a leader in the ranks of less than one percent of the American population who dedicate themselves to a career of service to country in the U.S. Military,” Schreffler said.
Visit cofo.edu.
