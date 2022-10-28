Local law enforcement and prevention coalitions will host five prescription drug take-back sites in Stone and Taney counties on Saturday, Oct. 29, during the DEA National Rx Drug Take Back Day.
The Taney County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Team (ADAPT), the Stone County Community Health Coalition, and the Stone & Taney Counties Substance Use Initiative have partnered with local pharmacies to promote safe medication disposal as a part of the event. Coalition volunteers will be on site during the event, handing out free medication safety information and medication destruction packets.
Fifty-three percent of misused prescription drugs come from family and friends, according to a press release from CoxHealth Project Coordinator Marietta Hagan.
“Each Take Back event gives community members the opportunity to rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired and unused prescription medications,” said Hagan.
Drug Take Back Days are an alternative to flushing medications, which is discouraged. Drug Take Back Days and the use of the permanent drug drop boxes in Stone and Taney counties protect area waterways from contamination from medications. City and county sewer systems and private septic systems are designed to treat biological waste and do not remove medications that are flushed down the toilet or dropped down a sink.
During the Take Back Day, medication drop off locations will be set up on October 29, from 10am to 2pm at the following pharmacies:
· BRANSON WEST: Lakeland Pharmacy – 18565 Business 13
· BRANSON: Walgreens Pharmacy – 210 State Highway 165
· BRANSON: The Shoppes at Branson Hills – 1001 Branson Hills Parkway
· HOLLISTER: Walgreens Pharmacy – 101 Industrial Park Drive
· FORSYTH: Parking lot of Church 3:16 – 15521 US Highway 160
Over-the-counter, pet and prescription medications are accepted in pill form, liquid form, patches, and creams. No inhalers, needles or syringes will be accepted.
ADAPT’s mission is to reduce and prevent the use of alcohol and other drugs by the youth of Taney County through evidence-based strategies. The mission of the Stone County Community Health Coalition is to promote a healthier, happier, and safer Stone County by focusing on the reduction of substance use and misuse (specifically in youth), mental health challenges, and cardiovascular disease. The Stone & Taney Counties Substance Use Initiativeis a project of Cox Medical Center Branson and funded by a Skaggs Legacy Endowment grant.
For more information, visit www.drugfreeozarks.org/community/drug-disposal.
