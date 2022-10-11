Think Twice, a non-profit DUI prevention education foundation, provided breathalyzer education services to interested participants on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Seven Arrows Taproom during the Grape and Fall Festival in Hollister.
The mission of the foundation is to reduce the intoxicated driving rate by helping people make more informed decisions. Think Twice offers pre-packaged, single-use breathalyzers to patrons of local bars and restaurants. The product informs the user of their BAC (breath alcohol content). Business owners can learn how to decrease liquor liability risks and staff members can receive education and training on how to handle incident reports and protect patrons.
One such person, who has been affected by the issue of driving under the influence, is Tammy Shofner, who was the driver in an alcohol-related motor vehicle crash that ended her wife’s life. Shofner is now on a mission to spread awareness of the risks of driving while intoxicated and to prevent such a tragedy from happening to other families.
Think Twice DUI prevention education wishes to benefit any community member who wants to learn more about the risks of impaired and intoxicated driving, and how individuals process alcohol while learning about the science of breath alcohol content.
“It is common to hear people say they feel they’re below the legal limit, but for most of us, it is difficult to know for sure,” President and Founder of Think Twice Justin Thompson said. “When a single-use, reliable breathalyzer test is made widely available to the public, we have given everyone an opportunity to think twice about drinking and driving.”
Think Twice has partnered with The Brook Wellness Center for funding, to provide 15 local bars and restaurants with free promotional material on public safety that will help protect bars, patrons and the community. The packages will include single-use breathalyzers and media kits, with posters, bar coasters, table tents, stickers, and more.
To learn more about Think Twice and their public safety programs go to www.DUIprevention.org.
