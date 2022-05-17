Southern Missouri Arts will host a creating event for a once-a-year worldwide art hunt.
SMAC will host the event on Friday, May 27, at 7 p.m. at the SMAC art center, located at 7 Downing Street, to create mushroom theme art. The art created can be hidden on Saturday, June 11, for the interactive art show of sharing. Those participating can bring supplies from home or use items from the center.
SMAC members and the public are being asked to join in the global art seek and find event, ‘Game of Shrooms.’ The event is like an Easter Egg Hunt for art, which was started in 2019 by Daniel ‘Attaboy’ Seifert. It invites artists and gatherers from countries in Hong Kong, Japan, United Kingdom, America and many more.
On June 11, artists from all over the world will hide their original mushroom-themed works in public places. They will then give hints on social media, for others to find their artwork. The seekers will get to keep the original art pieces.
‘Game of Shrooms’ began in 2016, when Richmond, Virginia artist Seifert began hiding mushroom themed art pieces in public spaces. This art experiment grew into a fungi themed art scavenger hunt. In 2019, Seifert inadvertently created an international underground holiday, according to Seifert’s website. This is a no cost political-free interactive art show, which became viral on Instagram. Seifert’s website allows artists to drop pins hinting at the location of their artworks.
For more information visit www.smac-art.org or visit Seifert’s website at www.yumfactory.com.
