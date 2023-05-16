Creation Station Design Studio is inviting the community to join them this Saturday, May 20, for their Grand Re-Opening Celebration at their all-new location in Branson.
Now uniquely located in The Branson Heights Shopping Center, their new facility sits next door to Fuddruckers on the 76 Strip. The grand re-opening festivities will begin at 11 a.m. and include giveaways all day long. There will also be cotton candy, popcorn and prizes for attendees while supplies last.
The studio is operated by Tony Crumrine and Ken Moss who have been in business together now for more than 13 years. The duo first began as a home-based vinyl graphic and sign shop and have since expanded to now offer five different methods of print all from the single shop.
This expansion, as well as the move to their new location, offers them the ability to offer a wide variety of items, while also catering the pricing based on quantities for each individual customer. Those visiting the studio will find their products range from gift and souvenir items such as t-shirts and signage as well as wide format printing for banners, sign vinyl, magnets and even art canvas.
At Creation Station Design Studio the full-service design concept can now be streamlined and customers are able to walk in off the street and leave with their professionally printed items all in a single visit. With such a concept, the studio is able to cater to locals, area businesses as well as vacationing families.
Additionally, the studio offers a make-your-own Tie Dye Day on Saturdays and a custom Rhinestone Station daily. Customers are really not going to want to miss out on their custom In-House Design Stations, which give them the ability to use their own personal photos, business logos or the studios own collection of over $10,0000 worth of available print ready art to create designs for a t-shirt, gift or other fun souvenir.
Creation Station Design Studio is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is located at 1615 W. 76 Country Blvd. Suite B, in Branson.
For additional information call 417-812-5122 or visit creationstationds.com.
