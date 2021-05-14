A local organization dedicated to helping emergency responders had a ribbon cutting to signify their presence in Taney County.
On Wednesday, May 12, the Taney County 100 Club invited local emergency responders to celebrate their ribbon cutting in front of the Branson Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce building at 4100 Gretna Rd, Branson.
Taney County 100 Club is a non-profit organization, exists to help the surviving families of Taney County firefighters, law enforcement officers and paramedics killed or seriously injured in the line of duty, according to a press release from the Taney County 100 Club. According to the release, the club was started by Chair of the Board Cory Roebuck, a volunteer firefighter with the Western Taney County Fire Protection District, who got the idea after his own near death experience in the line of duty. It was in the middle of the night in August 2013 when Roebuck clung to a tree in the middle of a flash flood. He was attempting to rescue a family trapped on top of their home in the middle of Turkey Creek when the inflatable rescue boat he was on hit a submerged object and flipped.
“All I could think about in that moment was who was going to tell my wife I died and who was going to raise my kids,” said Roebuck. “(After) I was the one who said, ‘Hey, we need to have something here in Taney County.’
“I believe God uses all things and he used that experience to give me a heart and a passion for ensuring the families of emergency responders killed in the line of duty are taken care of,” said Roebuck in the release.
According to Roebuck, after his experience he reached out to the Greene County 100 Club to learn more about their organization.
“I had heard about the Greene County 100 Club,” said Roebuck. “I started to research that entity, and made a charitable contribution to them. When I looked at what was available here in Taney County, there was nothing. It really bothered me that there was not a support structure for the families. The Greene County 100 Club opened up their doors to us, they said they were more than happy to help us and be a resource for us. They let us learn from them and I took that information and created one in our county.”
According to the release, the goal of the Taney County 100 Club is to provide financial support for the surviving spouse of an emergency service worker within 24 hours of the incident. The money helps the family cover immediate expenses and helps take away any more stress from families in their time of need.
“There are way more important things that are on their minds at that particular time,” said Roebuck. “They should not have to worry about their finances.”
According to Roebuck, in the past if an emergency responder was killed in the line of duty in Taney County, there would be some help available, but that was not immediate.
“I can’t speak to every department in Taney County, but for Western there was an amount given to the family that was probably just enough to cover some burial expenses,” said Roebuck. “There was really nothing to make sure a family’s mortgage was paid or that their kids would even have a meal. The paycheck for that person would stop the day they died and there may be no support at all. Our goal is to be there immediately. We want to be there within 24 hours and give them a check, so they really don’t have to worry about some of those immediate needs. That may give time for churches and some state and federal aid that would come but that comes late sometimes months after. We don’t want them to have to lose their house to foreclosure, or have their car repossessed, or any of that.”
The Taney County 100 Club covers law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics, according to Roebuck.
“We cover full-time, part-time or volunteer post certified law enforcement officers, firefighters, and then unique to this 100 Club we also cover EMT and paramedics with the Taney County Ambulance District,” said Roebuck. “A lot of 100 Clubs are fire and police only, but we felt that our paramedics were there with us in the middle of the night on the side of the road doing some pretty hazardous stuff. They are side by side with these other first responders, and we wanted to make sure we covered them, as well.”
According to the release, the Taney County 100 Club covers a total of 15 entities within Taney County with approximately 500 full-time, part-time and volunteer emergency response workers. Members donate $100 annually and receive a window decal showing their support for public safety.
“The name 100 Club comes from the fact that members of this club give $100 a year to join the club, and then all of those funds are used to support the surviving spouse of a firefighter, police officer, or paramedic that is killed in the line of duty here in Taney County,” said Roebuck. “The $100 a year is for either an individual or a business. A business can give $100 and we would allow them to place our logo on their business or they will get a sticker they can place on their vehicles to let people know they are a member of this club.”
The concept of the 100 Club was born in Detroit in 1952, following the fatal shooting of a young Detroit officer. Moved by the situation, a local business owner wrote to 100 of his friends encouraging them to donate to a fund for the fallen officer. He received a 100% response rate. They arranged to pay off the mortgage on their recently purchased home, pay all the bills, set up an education account for the yet unborn child and deposited $7,000 in the widow’s checking account. There are now several 100 Clubs throughout the nation all aimed at supporting emergency responders, with most having members pledge $100 per year in support of their mission, according to the release.
“We just began our club and became an entity in November of 2020. We are a brand new entity, new organization here in Taney County,” said Roebuck. “(The) 100 Clubs have been in existence in other parts of the country. We are following what others have already put in place.”
According to Roebuck, the organization will accept any donation, but the easiest way to help is to become a member.
“To become a member anyone can go to our website, where they can join the club,” said Roebuck. “They can actually let us know if they have an interest in participating either on our board or a couple of events that we have coming up. If nothing else we would love for them to just be a part of our organization by receiving information. They can sign up for our newsletter so we can let them know the things that we are doing here in the community.”
To learn more about the Taney County 100 Club visit www.taneycounty100club.com.
